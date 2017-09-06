Pharrell Williams Reveals the Skin Care Routine That Helps Him Look Eternally Young

Pharrell Williams keeps looking younger and younger — and he’s revealing the secret to getting his youthful glow.

In an interview Thursday with Dazed, the hitmaker revealed all about his skincare regimen that he religiously sticks to every day.

“I exfoliate like a madman,” the “Happy” singer, 43, said. “When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you.”

He continued, “To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster. There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman.”

The Grammy Award winner also discussed his personal style and the importance of expressing one’s individuality.

“It’s indicative of who you are and what you’re feeling,” he said. “Specifically, the way I look at it, it’s when I get up in the morning, it’s how I feel, it’s where I’m going, and what the weather’s going to be like.”

“That kind of informs me of what it is that I’m wearing,” he added. “When people are like, ‘I don’t really have any style, I don’t dress up,’ you kind of are. That’s what your clothes are saying.”

Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh are no strangers to style or taking fashion risks. The couple have walked several red carpets together, including the Met Gala in May, with Williams sporting a plaid-printed shirt and matching vest with a leather jacket decorated with enamel pins and maroon Doc Martens.

Lasichanh turned heads wearing a red, pillowy, ankle-length jumpsuit by Comme des Garcons, while accessorizing the look with a pair of white-tipped black boots, stud earrings, and minimal makeup.

The pair married in 2013, and welcomed triplets in early January, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE. During an interview on The Tonight Show, the singer said he sharpened his multi-tasking parenting skills after their births.

“It’s a full-on assembly line,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “All of them are fine and healthy.”

He later added, “They harmonize when they cry. When one cries, two cry, then three cry. Chain reaction is a real thing at our house.”

