People Waited in Line For Hours to Get This Beauty and the Beast Cup at Disneyland

Disneyland recently converted the Village Haus restaurant into the Red Rose Tavern as a temporary tribute to Beauty and the Beast. In addition to trying the “gray stuff,” visitors had the option of purchasing a limited-edition Beauty and the Beast tumbler.

The cup looks just like the famous enchanted rose from the movie, and Disney-lovers went nuts for the adorable product. The tumbler is shaped like the glass jar Beast keeps his rose in and features a red rose within the cup. The tumbler even lights up, making the collector’s item even more magical. Some theme park guests waited in line for hours to shell out $15 for one of the irresistible cups.

Unfortunately, the tumblers are now sold out, but if you’re really dying to get your hands on one of these magical cups, they’re being auctioned off on eBay for more than twice the original price. Keep scrolling to see the gorgeous tumbler.

