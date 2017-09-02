Patti LaBelle Adds an Unexpected Dessert to Her Line at Walmart

Patti LaBelle has given us a new reason to scream, “Oh, Patti!” You can now pick up Patti LaBelle Banana Pudding, sold exclusively at Walmart for $10. According to a press release sent by the company, “The new pudding is prepared with high quality ingredients for an authentic, home-style taste . . . It features rich banana pudding and a creamy banana pudding mousse studded with 12 vanilla wafers and a vanilla wafer crumble.” While we adore Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding, we’re going to have to put Patti’s to the test.

