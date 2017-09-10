Over 50 Romantic Country Songs For Your First Dance

In a wedding music rut? We can certainly help you with that! We have tons of suggestions for what to play on your big day, but if you’re a country gal (or guy), you know there’s only one genre that will do. We already gave you the greatest country songs for a father-daughter dance, but what about your first dance with your new husband or wife? Here are over 50 choices from Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and more country legends.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Country-First-Dance-Songs-Weddings-40824672

Share

More Celebrity News: