Oklahoma Couple Sentenced to 20 Years for Torturing and Beating Boy So Badly He Suffered Multiple Strokes

Two Oklahoma women were sentenced to 20 years in prison for the brutal beating of their 5-year-old son.

Rachel Jean Stevens, 29, and Kayla Ann Jones, 26, pleaded no contest to child abuse and child neglect charges on Friday.

The boy told authorities in December 2015 that his mother, Stevens, and her partner Jones had beaten him with a belt, Tulsa World reported.

But investigators discovered that he had not just been beaten with a belt but had been locked in a room, tied up and blindfolded with duct tape over his eyes.

Stevens then had hit the boy’s hand with a hammer, and Jones had “kicked him so hard in the groin that it made him bleed,” Tulsa World reported.

According to KFOR , authorities found another 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl living in the home, but did not believe those children had been abused. The Department of Human Services took the children into custody.

Officers transported the victim to a hospital in Tulsa, after he suffered through two seizures, as well as multiple broken bones, according to the NewsOK.

CBS News reported in 2016 that a GoFundMe page set up by the two women asked for donations, claiming the child was picking his own face and was having seizures because he fell down.

Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge told Tulsa World Wednesday that the plea agreement accepted by the women “was a conclusion that was carefully discussed with the family.”

“The nature of the injuries were very severe, but the child is doing very well now in loving home,” Loge said. “He is a completely different child now than when this first came in.”

