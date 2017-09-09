Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Becoming Parents

It’s a parents night out for Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder!

The actors made their first public appearance at EIF’s XQ Super School Live in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday, since welcoming their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil, in July.

Reed, 29, and Somerhalder, 39, wed in April 2015 after first being spotted together the previous July and getting engaged that January.

Inside the event, the father of one shared a selfie along with the caption, “What if we could reinvent high school?”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Also at the EIF event were Common, Chance the Rapper, Jesse Williams, Michael Ealy, and Miranda Cosgrove.

Let’s come together to #RethinkHighSchool! Tonight at 8/7c EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX! #XQLive pic.twitter.com/7nNNrkdPWs — Miranda Cosgrove (@MirandaCosgrove) September 8, 2017

Before their joint public appearance, Reed told Fit Pregnancy and Baby that she and Somerhalder vowed to take “one month of silence” after their daughter’s birth.

“We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves,” she said, posing for a stunning maternity shoot. “Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate … You don’t get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present.”

Via: http://people.com/babies/nikki-reed-ian-somerhalder-first-red-carpet-appearance-since-welcoming-daughter/

Share

More Celebrity News: