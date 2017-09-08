Niall Horan’s Knees Need Some TLC After Playing Soccer, and We Volunteer as Tribute

Heartthrob is a word that’s thrown around often these days, but Niall Horan — former member of One Direction and now a successful solo artist in his own right — is certainly the kind of celebrity who fits the mold. With hits like “Slow Hands” and “This Town,” Niall is ushering in song after song that makes us weak at our knees (and imagine what it would be like to elope to the Irish countryside with him).

If you know anything about Niall, you know he’s a huge fan of soccer — well, football, depending on which country you live in. In 2016, he and fellow One Direction member Louis Tomlinson showed off their athletic skills in the 2016 Soccer Aid game, a celebrity match that raised money for Unicef UK. They proved that singing and performing aren’t the only things they’re good at.

It looks like Niall has been keeping up his soccer skills since then, because he took to Twitter recently to complain about his sore knees. Apparently, all that running and kicking has taken a toll on his joints. We wish we were there to help.

I want the knees of a 23 year old , it’s not even funny anymore. Playing football for an hour should have no repercussions for a 23yr old

— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 8, 2017

Niall said he “wants the knees of a 23 year old,” because “playing football for an hour” has left him feeling pretty sore. We feel your pain, Niall, and if you ever need a pair of willing hands to give you a much deserved massage, you know where to find us.

