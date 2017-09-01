Newly-Divorced Joanna Krupa Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘I Would Be Freaking Out Right Now if I Didn’t’

Joanna Krupa has no regrets about freezing her eggs.

In an interview with Life & Style, the former Real Housewives of Miami star, 38, revealed why she’s happy she previously decided to freeze her eggs.

“Thank goodness I froze my eggs,” said Krupa, whose divorce from ex-husband Romain Zago was finalized earlier this month. “I would honestly be freaking out right now if I didn’t.”

The model, who was married to Zago for four years, said she’d ideally like to have one boy and one girl, and believes she made the right choice in freezing her eggs.

“You don’t want to wake up one day and be like, ‘My god, what was I thinking?’ ” she said. “I decided a few years ago to freeze them so I would be safe.”

“You never know what life will bring,” she added. “What if that moment comes when you can’t have kids?”

The reality star opened up to PEOPLE in 2014 about the process, saying, “I don’t want to regret two, three years down the line, when I’m trying to have kids, in case for some reason I’m infertile. I would never forgive myself.”

“I don’t really have any concerns about what could go wrong because I made a decision to do this, and I think it’s a responsible decision this time in my life,” she added.

On Aug. 17, Krupa finalized her divorce to Zago and her attorney, Raymond J. Rafool, confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

“Joanna and Romain remain grateful for the years they spent together and wish each other nothing but continued happiness and success,” Rafool said in a statement.

