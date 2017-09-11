Minion-Shaped Potatoes Are the Cutest Damn Thing to Hit McDonald’s Menu

In honor of Despicable Me 3, McDonald’s slew of new menu items celebrate the movie’s most popular characters. We already freaked out over the Banana Cone (a blue-dyed cone filled with banana-flavored soft serve), and now we can’t help but lose our damn minds over the Minion Potatoes that are also being offered. Yes, you read that correctly — Minion-shaped potatoes. And yes, they’re as freakin’ adorable as you’re probably imagining.

These fried potato masterpieces mimic the shape of those yellow gibberish-speaking characters we’ve come to know and love since the movie franchise began. Unfortunately, it looks like the Minion Potatoes are only available at McDonald’s restaurants in Singapore, New Zealand, Thailand, and Australia — darn! For now, we’ll just have to settle for adding these to our international McDonald’s french fries bucket list — and for squealing with delight at the sight of the photos ahead.

43633977

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/McDonald-Minion-Potatoes-43660628

Share

More Celebrity News: