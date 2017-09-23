Martha Stewart Confirms What We Already Knew About Pumpkin Spice

Martha has spoken! #PumpkinSpice is for basic bitches! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/FKb9ulQvhN

With pumpkin spice season in full swing, Martha Stewart is officially weighing in on the food phenomenon. In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Martha was asked about the ubiquitous trend and confirmed all of our fears about its implications.

On the late-night talk show, a viewer asked, “Martha, pumpkin spice everything: delicious or for basic b*tches only?” Without missing a beat, Martha delivered her verdict and said, “The latter.” Harsh.

While we’re pretty devastated by Martha’s opinion on this very important matter, we feel it’s essential to point out that even she isn’t immune to the craze! In fact, her website is overflowing with pumpkin spice recipes — and yes, we want to try them all. Don’t worry, Martha, your secret’s safe with us.

