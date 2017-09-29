Mandy Moore’s Ex-Husband Has the Sweetest Thing to Say About This Is Us

Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris / Allen Berezovsky

Ryan Adams is still incredibly supportive of his ex-wife, Mandy Moore. After the This Is Us season two premiere on Tuesday, the singer had a sweet response when Mandy tweeted, “How’s everyone doing?? You with us?” following the emotional episode. “Always! Rooting for you. #thisisus,” he adorably replied nearly five minutes later. Aww!

How’s everyone doing?? You with us? #ThisIsUs

— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 27, 2017

Always!

Rooting for you. #thisisus https://t.co/qV0qHyW95s

— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 27, 2017

The former couple tied the knot in March 2009 during a ceremony in Georgia, nearly a month after getting engaged. They called it quits in January 2015 before their divorce was finalized in June 2016. Even though Mandy has since moved on with her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith, it’s nice to see the exes are still friendly.

