Luann De Lesseps on Divorcing Tom D’Agostino: It ‘Was a Bad Situation That Couldn’t Get Better’

Luann de Lesseps has revealed what led to the collapse of her short-lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, chatted with host Andy Cohen for a special “One-On-One” episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which aired on Wednesday evening.

Taped from her house in Sag Harbor, New York, the former countess talked candidly about the demise of her marriage. “I didn’t see all these red flags,” she said about watching D’Agostino’s “sneaky” actions for the first time as a RHONY viewer. “It’s different in that perspective on the show … all things piled up.”

Rumors of D’Agostino’s infidelity, which were often brought up by her fellow New York City Housewives this past season, was a major part of their split which came after they ‘had a couple of bouts’ and breakups during their romance.

“It was the weekend before the reunion , basically,” she said, when asked if there was one thing that led to their separation. “Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people. And I didn’t know about it — I found out about it the next day in the press. That for me was like, the final straw. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ ”

When asked how she failed to see any “red flags” during their marriage, de Lesseps admitted to being deprived of perception. “I had that moment of ‘Oh my god,’ I had these blinders and all of a sudden they came off,” she recalled. “I thought, ‘This is not good.’ “

After seven months of marriage, de Lesseps tweeted Aug. 3 that she and D’Agostino were splitting.

Though their divorce is still ongoing, the pair continues to communicate as “grown-ups” and do not harbor any ill feelings for one another. “Listen you can’t blame 100 percent, it was a bad situation that couldn’t get better … life takes care of itself,” she said.

“I don’t think he can leave his bachelor life,” de Lesseps shared. “I think he really loved me, he still loves me. He was not going to change his lifestyle, it was a problem for me. He’s a flirty guy, he’s a social guy. People take it the wrong way sometimes, it’s not a good look.”

“This has been one of the toughest times of my life — that, and getting divorced the first time,” says de Lesseps who was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps for 16 years. “I have a sense of failure, and I hate to fail. I wake up at night, and my bed feels empty now that he’s gone.”

The same day her WWHL interview aired, D’Agostino addressed their split for the first time.

“I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together,” Tom, 50, told E! News on Wednesday.

“The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great reality TV story line,” he continued, adding, “I wish Luann much happiness and love.”

