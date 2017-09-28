“Look Both Ways Before You Cross the Street” and Other Things Your Kid Should Know Before Trick-or-Treating

As you head out the door clad in awesome costumes with your candy-craving brood in tow on Halloween night, the last thing your little ones want to discuss is the safest way to go door-to-door. But touching on pedestrian safety is a must around this time of year, since kids are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween night, according to research.

Looking to make sure everyone stays safe despite the inevitable sugar rush? Talk to your mini ghouls and goblins several days beforehand about these safety tips — and remind them leading up to the big day to make sure they hear you loud and clear.

Obey all traffic lights and crosswalk signals. And resist crossing in the middle of a street to save time make sure you stick with crossing at corners using crosswalks, especially after the sun goes down. Also never try to sneak across a busy street between parked cars — it’s a recipe for disaster. Look both ways before crossing the street, even if some of your group made it to the other side already.Try to walk exclusively on sidewalks or paths if they’re available. If your neighborhood is made up of mostly lawns, keep little ones out of the road by having them stay on the grass. If you have kids under 10, hold hands whenever possible. Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street, even if they’re stopped at a red light.Ditch the electronics. Ensure your kiddos’ phones are stashed away while going door-to-door, and the same goes for parents. Crossing the street and texting is dangerous no matter how old you are. Remind your tots to be weary of cars that are backing up or turning. Emphasize how important it is to give vehicles plenty of room. If you’re planning on trick-or-treating at night, give your kids glow sticks or attach reflective material to your child’s costume so drivers can spot them more quickly.Go the face paint route rather than opting for bulky masks that could hamper your kid’s vision.

