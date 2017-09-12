Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Hamlin Makes NYFW Debut — and the RHOBH Star is One Proud Mama

Lisa Rinna is one proud mama.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, was front row at the Dennis Basso show during New York Fashion Week on Monday at the Plaza Hotel to watch her 16-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin walk in her first-ever runway presentation.

“I am speechless, thank you for letting me open your show! I am eternally grateful!” Amelia wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her first look.

Strutting to the Game of Thrones theme song, Amelia also closed the Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear collection, which marked Basso’s 35th anniversary in the fashion business. Throughout the 70 looks modeled, each ensemble featured subtle themes of international travel with Basso sticking with the item that put him on the map: furs.

While Amelia made her major catwalk debut, it was her famous mother who stole the show.

The Days of Our Lives alum was spotted cheering loudly and standing from her seat as she recorded Amelia’s walk on her phone.

As another show attendee pointed out, Rinna was very much having a Mean Girls moment as she channeled Regina George’s mother, portrayed by Amy Poehler in the 2004 movie.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“We could not be more proud of @ameliagray walking in her first show ever today opening and closing the show for @dennisbassonyc,” Rinna captioned a video of Amelia’s opening.

“YAY!!!! Gorgeous show! #proudmomma Wow Wow Wow!!!!!!” she wrote along with a video of the finale.

Also at the show were Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin and their 19-year-old daughter Delilah Hamlin, who is also a model.

Lisa Rinna’s daughter made her runway debut at Dennis Basso & it was the greatest “You’re doing amazing sweetie” moment I’ve seen #NYFW pic.twitter.com/qotQzMshlz — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@laurenalexis) September 11, 2017

Lately, Rinna’s been in full-on momager mode. She attended the Tommy Hilfiger show in February (featuring Gigi Hadid‘s designs) with both of her daughters – as you may recall, Delilah walked last season. Then, the family jetted off to Italy for Dolce & Gabbana’s fall show to watch Delilah walk among the other 140 “social media famous” models.

Other reality stars who watched Amelia make her NYFW introduction were Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo as well as Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon.

Amelia wasn’t the only celebrity child to make her runway debut this season. Cindy Crawford‘s daughter Kaia Gerber, 16, officially kicked off her (undoubtedly busy) season and made a standalone name for herself when she made her runway debut during Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show on Thursday.

Via: http://people.com/style/lisa-rinna-amelia-hamlin-makes-nyfw-debut-dennis-basso/

Share

More Celebrity News: