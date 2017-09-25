Kylie Jenner‘s father Caitlyn Jenner just confirmed she’s pregnant, so does that mean a shotgun wedding is in her future? The Life of Kylie star, 20, has only been dating her baby daddy Travis Scott for five months now, but with a baby on the way, the two might have to say “I do” sooner than planned! But according to Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods, Kylie isn’t running to the altar just yet! Click through to see what Jordyn had to say about Kylie’s love life and whether she thinks Kylie will ever say “I do” to Travis!

The post Kylie Jenner’s Getting Married? Jordyn Woods Says She’s ‘Already A Maid Of Honor’ appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/kylie-jenner-pregnant-getting-married-jordyn-woods/

Share

More Celebrity News: