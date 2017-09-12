Kristen Bell Gives Live Update From Orlando Hotel After Hurricane Irma: We’re ‘Making the Most of a Crazy Situation’

Kristen Bell continues to help out those displaced by Hurricane Irma in Orlando, Florida.

The actress, who was originally in town to film an upcoming movie, gave a live update from the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, where she has been staying with two large groups of Atria nursing home residents, all of whom were recently moved to her hotel as shelter.

“We’re all safe and sound here. Making the most of a crazy situation,” Bell, 37, told Jimmy Kimmel during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Everybody’s fine, we’ve gotten through it really well,” she continued.

Bell also introduced Kimmel to her “side piece” John, who sung a duet with the Frozen star earlier in the week.

The veteran said he was doing just fine at the hotel as he was “swarmed under with beautiful women.”

“I’ll never be the same,” John – who believed he was speaking to Johnny Carson thanks to Bell – told the host.

The wife of actor Dax Shepard has been in Florida since Thursday as seen on her Instagram account.

In addition to saving Frozen costar Josh Gad’s family and entertaining a group of children and their parents at a school, Bell has been assisting several people displaced by Irma and finding ways to lift their spirits.

Fans have been able to follow Bell’s day to day activities at the hotel, thanks to frequent posts shared by the mother of two.

On Sunday, the star chatted with local California news station CBS Sacramento, where her father is a news director, and revealed that she and a film crew of about 86 people were holed up in the hotel.

