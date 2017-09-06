Kevin Bacon’s Anniversary Message For Kyra Sedgwick Is So Deliciously ’80s

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

If you can believe it, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for almost three decades now. The adorable couple celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary over the weekend, and the actor gave his wife a special shout-out on social media. Kevin posted a hilarious throwback photo of the pair on Instagram, writing, “Happy day to my life love @kikkosedg #29years.” In the snap, the actor, whose one nipple basically captures your attention immediately, has his arm around Kyra, who is sporting a massive ’80s hairstyle. This also isn’t the first time the two, who are parents to daughter Sosie and son Travis, have shared their love with fans. In 2015, Kevin posted a throwback wedding photo to mark their 27th anniversary.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kevin-Bacon-Anniversary-Message-Kyra-Sedgwick-2017-43976069

