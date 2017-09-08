Kelsey Grammer’s Daughter Mason Struts Her Stuff at NYFW — and Looks Just Like Mom Camille!

Kelsey and Camille Grammer‘s daughter Mason is following in her mother’s modeling footsteps.

The 15-year-old made her sixth appearance at the New York Fashion Week on Thursday, according to Page Six.

“It always feels like the first time, it’s just an amazing experience,” she told the outlet. Her mother was with her and said she only lets her daughter work Fashion Week if she keeps her school grades up.

“I am so proud, she’s a good person, she’s a good girl, in school she’s getting all A’s right now,” Camille said. “She’s been acing every test and we want to reward her with something that she loves and I think it helps her with her self-confidence.”

She’s the latest model to come from reality star parents — such as Gigi and Bella Hadid, whose mother, Yolanda, starred in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — but Camille said Mason doesn’t feel pressured to pursue a high-profile career.

“I don’t think we have any expectations, we’re just going with it,” she said, with Mason adding, “Just seeing where the road takes us.”

“With school, I’ll try to stay on top of it and do the best that I can, ’cause I feel school comes first before any of this,” Mason continued. “It’s more fun right now and we’ll if anything comes of it, but school is my number one priority.”

