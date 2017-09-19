Kate Middleton’s Postbaby Wardrobe Should Start With These Runway Looks

Kate Middleton might be expecting baby number three, but that doesn’t mean she’s taking a timeout from shopping in any capacity. After all, some of the duchess’s most iconic looks are from her maternity outfit archives. While Kate’s stylist likely has the liberty of plucking dresses right off the Spring 2018 runways — Kate maintains strong relationships with the likes of Emilia Wickstead and Jenny Packham — come Summer, the duchess will be ready to refresh her wardrobe with some of the modern pieces ahead. We hand-selected gowns and coatdresses that fall in line with Kate’s sophisticated taste, but of course, many of these would be tweaked modestly for royal occasions. We only hope the queen approves of our curated list.

