Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Received This 1 Piece of Jewelry More Precious Than Diamonds

Just like the late Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton owns plenty of precious diamond jewels and tiaras. While many of them have been physically passed down from Queen Elizabeth II or Princess Diana, who wore her fair share of bling, there were times Kate and Diana forwent gemstones and pearls for a simple engraved pendant.

Diana’s circle plate was etched with “William” and was a gift from Prince Charles after the birth of their son in 1982. Meanwhile, it’s reported that Pippa bought Kate her own version from London boutique Merci Maman, confirmed on a company blog post:

“Family was one of the closest things to Diana’s heart so it’s no surprise that this shone through in her jewelery, featuring personalized pieces and meaningful charms . . . In 2013, Pippa Middleton continued this family tradition by giving her sister Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, our Personalized Duchess Necklace to celebrate the birth of Prince George. Featuring a hand-engraved disc with the Prince’s full name, a small boy charm and a heart engraved with a ‘W’ to represent Prince William.”

Read on to get a closer look at both sentimental chains on Kate and Diana, then shop the exact design should you want to start the trend in your own family.

