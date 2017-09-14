Kate Bosworth On Her ‘Iconic Moment’ Walking The Carpet at the Venice Film Festival This Year

Kate Bosworth never disappoints every time she hits the red carpet. The actress has been a style favorite since her breakout role in Blue Crush in 2002, and has since become a permanent fashion fixture thanks to her red carpet and street style looks. Most recently, Bosworth made a showstopping appearance at the Venice Film Festival wearing a bead-encrusted and feather Miu Miu mini we still can’t get out of our heads. So when Bosworth recently stopped by our offices to appear on People Now, we had to find out all about the look straight from the star.

“That dress made that I wore that had feathers on it and sort of bejeweled, that was a very special moment,” Bosworth said. “I really love being there with Mrs. Prada in Venice because it does feel – you see the photographs of different really beautiful actors and actresses who have been there before – it feels like such an iconic moment.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The Venice Film Festival was also an exciting time for the star for a personal reason — she celebrated her four year wedding anniversary with husband, director Michael Polish, while they were in The Floating City.

RELATED PHOTOS: Editors’ Picks! Our Favorite Emmys Gowns Of All Time

“I was there with Mike. It was our anniversary so it felt like a very special moment,” she said.

The Venice Film Festival isn’t the only glamorous event Bosworth looks forward to every year.

“Anytime I go to the Met Gala it’s amazing, because you’re wearing pieces of art,” she said. This past year, the star attended as a guest of Tory Burch, with whom she teamed up with to create a beautiful black strapless gown with 3-D spherical embellishments.

“It was a great collaboration between myself and her,” Bosworth said. “She’s a remarkable woman.”

Do you have a favorite look Kate’s worn on the red carpet? Share your pick in the comments below.

SaveSaveSaveSave

Via: http://people.com/style/kate-bosworth-favorite-red-carpets-2017/

Share

More Celebrity News: