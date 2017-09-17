Just a Bunch of Hot Kyle Chandler GIFs Because He’s So Damn Handsome

Theory: you either have a crush on Kyle Chandler or you just haven’t realized it yet. Personally, my go-to TV and movie genres include comedies, coming-of-age stories, and literally anything featuring Kyle Chandler. He’s a talented actor, he’s charming, he’s perfected the sexy squint, he’s handsome in a way that’s almost unfair to everyone else — and let’s not forget the accent. As every Friday Night Lights fan knows, he’s as lovable as ever as Coach Taylor, and more recently, he won over fans with his captivating role in Bloodline. Oh, and in case his long Hollywood career isn’t reason enough to adore him, here’s another sweet fact: he and his wife, Kathryn, have been together for more than 20 years and they have two daughters. Since Kyle turns 52 on Sept. 17, we’re celebrating with a look at some of his most handsome moments ever. Prepare to swoon.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Sexy-Kyle-Chandler-GIFs-43967311

Share

More Celebrity News: