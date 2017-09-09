Josh Gad Thanks Frozen Costar Kristen Bell for ‘Literally Saving’ His Family From Hurricane Irma

Josh Gad is crediting his Frozen costar Kristen Bell with helping his family stay safe as Hurricane Irma approaches.

The Beauty in the Beast star, 36, expressed his thanks to Bell, 37, on Twitter after she helped his family in the midst of Hurricane Irma.

“So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma,” said the Hollywood, Florida native on Friday evening.

“When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin,” Gad concluded his caption of a selfie with his parents and Bell.

Millions are evacuating from Florida but not everyone has been able to get out of the state, Bell and Gad’s family are among them. Those unable to get out are now finding it increasingly hard to find somewhere to stay.

The wife of actor Dax Shepard has been in Florida since Thursday as seen on her Instagram account.

And on Friday, Bell did her best to help those displaced by Irma.

“We didn’t have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping,” the mother of two said. “Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone – but happy that the community will be holding hands through this.”

Irma, a Category 5 hurricane with 180 mph winds, hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday night after smashing a string of small northern Caribbean islands. The highly destructive Hurricane Irma left at least one million Puerto Rico residents without power as it continues to roar through the Caribbean.

Irma — one of the strongest storms ever recorded on the Atlantic — has killed at least 11 people in St. Martin, St. Bart, Barbuda and Anguilla.

Meteorologists expect Irma to make landfall in the Florida Keys between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, according to ABC News.

Via: http://people.com/movies/josh-gad-frozen-kristen-bell-saving-his-family-hurricane-irma/

