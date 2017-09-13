Jennifer Lawrence Was ‘Horrified’ and ‘Shocked’ by RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps’ Divorce: ‘My Stomach Dropped!’

Jennifer Lawrence, a self-proclaimed Bravo and Housewives superfan, was not expecting Luann de Lesseps to divorce from ex Tom D’Agostino.

During her appearance on Tuesday’s Tonight Show, the actress, 27, recalled how “shocked” she was after hearing about the Real Housewives of New York City star’s separation following seven-months of marriage.

“When Luann announced her divorce, I was horrified and shocked … my stomach dropped,” Lawrence told late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

The reality star made her split public with an Aug. 3 tweet.

RELATED VIDEO: Luann D’Agostino Announces She’s Divorcing Husband Tom After 7 Months

Lawrence is such a big fan of the franchise that she has frequent conversations with executive producer Andy Cohen about the storylines.

“I’m really passionate,” she said of watching the Housewives series, adding that she even “gives him a lot of advice” about being a producer.

Though the Oscar-winning actress loves to binge-watch her favorite Bravo series, her boyfriend (and mother! director) Darren Aronofsky is not quite on board with her reality TV choices.

“He just finds it so vastly disappointing,” she joked during her interview with Vogue.

mother! hits theaters Sept. 17.

Via: http://people.com/tv/jennifer-lawrence-horrified-shocked-luann-de-lesseps-divorce/

Share

More Celebrity News: