Jenelle Evans is defending her fiancé David Eason after last night’s Teen Mom 2 episode. For Mother’s Day, Jenelle wanted to have all three of her kids with her, including her eldest son, Jace. Jenelle’s mother Barbara, however, wouldn’t let Jace at Jenelle’s home unless David wasn’t around. When fans tweeted that Jenelle needed to start being careful around her husband-to-be, Jenelle snapped back, claiming MTV “manipulated” the footage to make David look bad.

The post Jenelle Evans Defends Fiancé David Eason As Fans Warn Her To ‘Be Careful’ appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/jenelle-evans-defends-fiance-david-eason/

Share

More Celebrity News: