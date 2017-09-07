Janet Jackson Promises Houston Fans She’s ‘Doing Something Special’ for Hurricane Harvey Victims

Janet Jackson is taking her tour to Houston and has a special surprise for fans who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The star took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news that she would be performing in Houston despite the devastation left in the area by the hurricane and the storm that followed.

“We’re going to roll in early because we wanted to visit some of the shelters,” she said. “And not just visit some of the shelters, we also want to do something special. So, we’ll see you Friday!”

Thousands of Texas residents sought shelter across states after Harvey made landfall last week. Floodwaters overtook entire neighborhoods, damaging at least 49,000 homes in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In all, some 785,000 people were part of mandatory evacuations in Texas and Lousiana, and more than 200,000 homes are still without power.

While Houston and Beaumont are just a few cities in Texas facing reconstruction, the nation is bracing itself to be hit by another major storm again.

Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, has destroyed the majority of Caribbean islands St. Martin and Barbuda, and is expected to hit Florida overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

At least six people have died in the French part of St. Martin, according to The Guardian.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Miami-Dade County for Thursday morning. This is the first in 12 years, and is directed toward more than 100,000 residents mobile homes, barrier islands and other areas, according to The Miami Herald.

Via: http://people.com/music/janet-jackson-houston-victims/

