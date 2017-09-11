Jamie Foxx Throws an Epic Lego Ninjago-Themed Back-to-School Party for Daughter Annalise – See the Photos!

Most kids don’t look forward to September, but going back to school is a reason to party when Jamie Foxx is your dad.

The actor threw a Lego Ninjago-themed party on Saturday to celebrate the start of the school year for his 8-year-old daughter Annalise and her pals.

The event featured a performance by 12-year-old rapper Baby Kaely and a Ninj-yoga session.

Foxx’s bash was crashed by Lego Ninjago, with whom he posed for photos alongside reality star Laura Govan and her children. The 49-year-old actor also smiled for a photo with Annalise and her cousins.

Other familiar faces celebrating the new school year included Blac Chyna with her children King Cairo, 4, and Dream, 10 months. Comedienne Kym Whitley and 9-year-old This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis also joined in on the festivities.

“ papa bear,” Foxx said when asked if he’s protective over his daughters at the January premiere of his film Sleepless. “You got to do your thing.”

He explained part of the reasoning behind his protective instincts. “I know there’s guys out there. I used to be on the other side,” the dad of two, who was recently spotted holding hands with Katie Holmes during a beach stroll, said.

The Lego Ninjago Movie, a Lego Movie spinoff based on the toy line and animated series, hits theaters Sept. 22.

