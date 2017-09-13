Jamie Foxx Supports Daughter Corinne as She Walks in Sherri Hill NYFW Show

Jamie Foxx gave his daughter Corinne a sweet pep talk before she took the runway at Tuesday’s Sherri Hill show during New York Fashion Week.

Minutes before the presentation, the Oscar-winning actor, 49, was spotted backstage sharing a father-daughter moment with his 23-year-old child. “We loved seeing this sweet moment when @iamjamiefoxx came and hugged @corinnefoxx before she hit the NYFW runway. #daddysgirl,” the designer’s Twitter account shared.

The University of Southern California graduate strutted the catwalk in a silver metallic fringe two-piece dress and changed into her second look: a red sleeveless gown that featured lace appliqué along the bodice and skirt.

Corinne, who was named 2016 Miss Golden Globe, made her NYFW debut in Kanye West‘s Yeezy show last year.

Missing from the Sherri Hill show was Katie Holmes, whom Foxx was recently spotted holding hands with on the beach in Malibu, Calif. during Labor Day. On Tuesday, the actress was with Diane Keaton and Nina Dobrev at Ralph Lauren’s Garage for the Fall 2017 show.

Following the show, Foxx and his daughter headed to the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon.

“With my bros @daveophilly@michaelstrahan @leonardodicaprio and my incredible daughter @corinnefoxx,” the proud dad shared on Instagram.

