It’s Time to Settle This Once and For All: Are These Frosted Cookies Trash or Amazing?

You know those soft frosted sugar cookies from the bakery section in the grocery store? They’re delicious, right? Or maybe you think they’re a sad excuse for cookies and wouldn’t dare eat one voluntarily. It turns out the sugary cookies are very polarizing, and a viral tweet has thrown the internet into a serious debate.

its that time of year again when stores sell these bottom of the barrel, flavorless piece of shit things they have the nerve to call cookies pic.twitter.com/tTA8Jx1kBl

— t (@taysux) February 13, 2017

Twitter user taysux tweeted a photo of the cookies, saying, “It’s that time of year again when stores sell these bottom of the barrel, flavorless piece of sh*t things they have the nerve to call cookies.” With 14,000 “likes” and counting, it seems plenty of people agree with her extreme opinion of the dessert. Others, however, couldn’t disagree more. “Delete this blasphemous tweet. They’re the god of all cookies,” one person tweeted in response. “These are a delicacy and should be treated as such,” another tweeted.

The POPSUGAR office is just as torn as the internet on this highly controversial subject. “It’s not even a good cookie, but you still eat it because it has a lot of nostalgic feelings. It’s disgustingly delicious,” POPSUGAR editor Victor Verdugo said. It’s time to settle this debate once and for all: are these frosted sugar cookies from the grocery store disgusting or delicious?

