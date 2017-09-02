Inside George and Amal Clooney’s New Life as Parents to Twins

Parents’ night out!

George and Amal Clooney hit the red carpet at the 74th Venice Film Festival on Saturday – marking their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their twins in June.

While George is premiering his dark comedy Suburbicon (which he directed and co-wrote) at the festival, the trip has not been all work for the happy new parents.

Since arriving in Venice earlier in the week, the Clooneys have enjoyed several fun nights out. After a pre-festival date night out on the town on Thursday, the couple stepped out for a glamorous dinner on Friday, with Amal looking stunning in a blue Missoni gown. Earlier in the day, George made a picture-perfect entrance at the festival, arriving in a boat (sans Amal) and posing for a photo call for his new film.

The trip to Venice is a quick one for the pair, who have spent much of the summer at their home on Lake Como in Italy wth the twins, Ella and Alexander. Since the twins’ arrival in June, the Clooney clan has spent low-key time with close friends and family, including Amal’s mother, Baria Alamuddin, in both the U.K. and Italy.

By mid-July, George, 56, and Amal, 39, started enjoying a few parents-nights-out and were spotted dining – and beaming – at il Gatto Nero, one of their favorite haunts in northern Italy. “You could tell they were happy about the date night,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time. “In the past, they always dined for hours. This time, it was obvious they didn’t want to be out too late.”

An Italian summer has suited the family, a source previously told PEOPLE: “The weather has been fantastic — sunny and warm every day. George and Amal are enjoying the summer with their babies. Both seem very happy.”

The insider added, “George and Amal are very hands-on. The babies keep them very busy, but they both seem to love being parents.”

Though the pair was spotted enjoying the occasional date night, another source told PEOPLE that the late evenings are “a rare occasion.”

“It’s like they enjoy having a night out with friends, but the babies are still the main priority,” explained the second source.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing, however. George publicly spoke out in late July, slamming a French tabloid magazine after photographers “scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home.” The actor announced his plans to pursue legal action against the paparazzi.

That aside, it’s been a wonderfully low-key summer for the Clooneys as they adjust to being new parents – a role they’ve embraced. George opened up to the Associated Press last week about how life has changed since welcoming little Ella and Alexander, noting, “Suddenly, you’re responsible for other people, which is terrifying.”

Yet, Amal is handling it “so beautifully,” he said: “She’s like an Olympic athlete.” George added, “Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit. I really didn’t think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don’t make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride.”

