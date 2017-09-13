If You Love Disneyland During Halloween Time, the Happiest Haunts Tour Was Made For You

Halloween is one of the best times of the year to visit Disneyland. On top of the festive decorations that instantly get you in the spirit, rides get a spooky makeover, special treats are available, and more. But there’s one seasonal offering that you’ve probably been missing out on: Disney’s Happiest Haunts Tour.

Guests can reserve their spots for this daily two-hour tour any day the Halloween season runs at the park (this year it spans Sept. 15 to Oct. 31). Though it costs an additional $85 per person, which doesn’t include park admission, it does come with a special treat, a collectible pin, and tour credentials. If you’re an annual passholder or Club Member, you receive 15 percent off the package price.

The tour varies slightly each year, with this year focusing on the roots of Halloween. A group of up to 15 guests get to embark on a historical walking tour hearing ghost stories around Disneyland, looking for treats, learning about characters and their creators, and more. You even get to visit a character from the Haunted Mansion.

Same-day reservations are allowed depending on availability, but be warned that spaces tend to book quickly! You can secure a spot the old-school way by calling (714) 781-TOUR(8687).

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/Disney-Happiest-Haunts-Tour-44014966

Share

More Celebrity News: