Hillary Clinton Calls Trump’s UN Speech ‘Dark & Dangerous’ While Dubbing Herself the ‘Paula Revere’ of Russian Meddling

Hillary Clinton had her first late-night appearance since losing the 2016 presidential election, and she had some choice words for the current President and her former opponent, Donald Trump.

“I was asking it like you just said, ‘What happened?!’ ” she recalled when she realized she lost to Trump at midnight. “That’s why I dove into this book. I feel like I’ve done my very best to lay out what happened,” Clinton continued, also explaining that she wrote her new campaign memoir, What Happened, so “it doesn’t happen again.”

The “it” she was referring to was Trump’s win and his alleged collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.

Clinton has spent the past 10 months analyzing her presidential election loss. In the book, the former Secretary of State details her own mistakes and factors that she believes cost her the presidency.

“It wasn’t easy, it was painful. It was horrible, reliving it, being as open and candid about the mistakes I made,” she told Colbert.

“I was trying to come to grips with everything from sexism and misogyny … to the Russians. Because I believe so strongly that they succeeded in messing up our democracy. I don’t think anybody can with a straight face say that the Russians did not set out to influence our election,” Clinton said about Vladimir Putin and the Russians “influencing voters, therefore, influencing opinions.”

Adding, “Putin really doesn’t like democracy, he thinks its inconvenient messy policy. … He wants to undermine how we see each other, how we respect each other. I believe they had a good outing in 2016, and will in 2018 and 2020 unless we stop them.”

“And I am saying as clearly as I can — I feel like I’m a bit of a, you know, Paula Revere. I’m trying to sound the alarm about this,” Clinton said referring to the American Revolutionary figure Paul Revere, who warned bout the approach of British troops.

As for a solution, Clinton predicted that the power of the people will prevail.

“If there is evidence of coordination, communication or whatever it may be, millions of Americans are going to raise questions,” she said. “Rejection of that kind of Russian involvement and coordination at the ballot box, that’s where it should be.”

Clinton also had a critical review of Trump’s first speech to the United Nations on Tuesday, in which the President once again called North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un the “rocket man” and warned the US may “totally destroy” the communist nation.

“I though it was very dark and dangerous and not the kind of message the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering,” Clinton said. “You should lead with diplomacy, you should lead with the commitment of trying to avoid conflict however you can.

The politician turned author said Trump needed to “call on all the nations to work with us to try to end the threat posed by Kim Jong Un and not call him Rocket Man… the old Elton John song.”

