Here’s a Refresher on Everything That Happened at the End of This Is Us Season 1

After a long drought, our eyes will be seeing plenty of tears when This Is Us returns for season two on Sept. 26. While the first sneak peek already looks heartbreaking, we can’t help but feel a little fuzzy on how last season left off. It has been more than five months, after all. As you prep yourself for what is sure to be a full-on cry fest, here’s a refresher on where your favorite characters ended up on the season one finale.

43252428

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/How-Did-Us-Season-1-End-44055565

Share

More Celebrity News: