Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel have been together for nearly three years, but right now, the couple is reportedly taking a break, though the former supermodel could not stop complimenting him just last month, telling Closer Weekly, “we have an amazing connection!”

The post Heidi Klum & Vito Schnabel Are Taking A Break From Their Intense Romance appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/heidi-klum-vito-schnabel-taking-break-relationship/

Share

More Celebrity News: