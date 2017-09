Not quite a cookie, but not yet a cake, there’s something so satisfying about a brownie. Whether you like them dense and fudgy or light and cakey, there’s a healthy recipe for you here. And we’ve thought of everything; look for recipes that are vegan, raw, gluten-free, and absent of refined sugars, too.

20910963

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Healthy-Brownie-Recipes-25472433

Share

More Celebrity News: