Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down in Tears Before Singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ at Rock in Rio Music Festival

Gisele Bündchen is wearing her heart on her sleeve.

The 37-year-old supermodel appeared at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Brazil on Friday, giving a speech encouraging others to live their lives to the fullest.

“If we are all capable of imagining, we are all capable of creating,” she said in Portuguese, with a translation provided by her husband, Tom Brady. “So imagine the world you want to live in. Imagine we are already living in it. Imagine.”

The mother of two broke down in tears toward the end of her speech, but managed to pull through in singing John Lennon’s classic hit “Imagine” alongside Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo.

Brady, 40, added to his caption on Instagram, writing, “@gisele So proud of you! Te amo #RockInRio #BelieveEarth.”

Bündchen looked radiant in a white, sparkling pantsuit, and joined rock veteran Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses and The Who, among others for the event, which is aimed at raising environmental awareness.

Before walking onstage, the former Victoria Secret model shared a photo of herself on Instagram sending out a message of togetherness.

“Together we are stronger. Together we can change our story,” she wrote in the caption. “Together we can change the world. Open your heart. Feel the love expanding within you, because it is only through LOVE that we will transform our world.”

Bündchen is passionate about climate changing, tweeting at Brazilian President Michel Temer in June about saving the Amazon in her home country.

It’s our job to protect our Mother Earth. @MichelTemer, please say NO to reducing protection in the Amazon! https://t.co/KkKF4MrhGg — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) June 13, 2017

“It’s our job to protect our Mother Earth,” she tweeted. “@MichelTemer, please say NO to reducing protection in the Amazon!”

In May, she told PEOPLE that she raised her kids with a “plant-based diet.”

“We all love it. It’s not only good for our health and makes us feel good, but it is also good for the planet!” she said about her kids Vivian Lake, 4, and Benjamin Rein, 7.

“My friend Paul Hawken taught me that eating a plant-rich diet will have a hugely positive impact on global warming as well,” she added.

“I love the Earth and every living being on it.”

Via: http://people.com/music/gisele-bundchen-emotional-rock-in-rio-music-festival/

Share

More Celebrity News: