Gigi Hadid’s Cat Eye Will Make You Want to Buy White Eyeliner — Here Are Our 6 Favorites

All eyes have been on Gigi Hadid’s gorgeous outfits this fashion month, but it’s her cool cat eye that really caught our attention while she stepped out in London. The model was wearing a chic monochromatic outfit and matched her makeup to it with bright white eyeliner. The look is modern and attention-grabbing; we can’t wait to try it at home.

The great thing about white eyeliner is that it’s universally flattering — it pops on all skin tones. It also makes your eyes look wider so you appear more awake and fresh-faced. Whether you draw on a dramatic flick like Gigi or keep it subtle and apply liner to your waterline, it’s a winning look. If you don’t know where to start, we rounded up our favorite options for you to choose from. These white eyeliners are opaque and long-lasting. Take a look at our top picks and give this fun idea a try.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Best-White-Eyeliner-44055492

