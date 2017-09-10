Get Your (Sexy) Creep On With This Pinup-Style Halloween Clothing Line

Just when we thought Unique Vintage had fully won us over with its quirky Disneyland clothing — we feel very understood by the “Churros and the Haunted Mansion” t-shirt — the brand dropped another line that we can’t wait to shop. With its signature pinup style, Unique Vintage’s Halloween collection has a retro flair that will make you want to wear jack-o’-lantern skirts, coffin earrings, and spider web dresses year-round.

43937877

We’ve selected our favorites from the collection, but there’s so much spooky goodness in store that you’ll want to check out the full line. Go ahead . . . get your creep on!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Unique-Vintage-Halloween-Collection-2017-43977130

Share

More Celebrity News: