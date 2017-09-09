Former Bachelor Contestant Sharleen Joynt Marries Andy Levine

Sharleen Joynt, the Bachelor contestant who withdrew from Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season, has married fiancé Andy Levine.

The couple tied the knot at New York City’s Battery Park Gardens on Friday, over two years after Joynt announced the engagement on Instagram in February 2015.

Bachelor alum Calia Quinn, who was Ben Higgins‘ second runner-up, congratulated Joynt on Instagram, writing: “Couldn’t be happier for this babe on her wedding day Long lost halfie sister, you & the that finally caught your heart.”

Joynt, who admittedly found Galavis “ridiculously sexy” and was happy to make out with him in spectacular fashion, was “disturb” by the fact that she couldn’t even have a conversation with him during season 18 of the ABC reality dating show.

