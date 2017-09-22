Floyd Mayweather Gives Fans a Tour of his ‘Beverly Hills Palace’ — and His Snack Bar Has to be Seen to be Believed Tweet cgadmin

Floyd Mayweather has made himself right at hime in his new $26 million mansion.

The former boxing champion, 40, shared a series of videos on Instagram on Wednesday, showing off his Beverly Hills home, which includes a massive 50-seat home theater.

The boxer has certainly settled in, with a giant snack bar installed outside his theater and stack with everything anyone could need while watching a film or in Mayweather’s case, Sportscenter.

“Grabbing a few snacks before watching Sportscenter in my Beverly Hills Palace movie theatre, that comfortably seats 50 people,” he wrote in the caption of a video he posted Wednesday.

He also shared a photo of his backyard, which includes a swimming pool, writing, “The grass ain’t greener on the other side. #Beverly Hills#90210#TBE#TMT.”

Mayweather, who won the much-anticipated boxing match against MMA champion Conor McGregor in August, also has made sure his wine cellar is fully stocked.

Aside from rows and rows of wine, the cellar also has a long marble table to sit up and have a drop of vino at.

Mayweather also showed off his championship belts, along with two Emmy awards visible to the far right behind him. Not done there, the sportsman also showed off his Hublot watch collection.

The boxer bought the Beverly Hills property — which he calls his “palace” and “castle” — earlier this month.

Mayweather won big after defeating McGregor by TKO after 10 rounds in August. His win gives him an incredibly 50-0 undefeated career — a record the boxing legend came out of retirement yet again to clinch.

The highly anticipated fight came after a four-day press tour in which both competitors had some choice words for each other, including accusations of racism and various other personal insults.

Held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the match was attended by quite the bevy of big names, including power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Leonardo DiCaprio and Charlize Theron.

Via: http://people.com/home/floyd-mayweather-shows-off-beverly-hills-home/

