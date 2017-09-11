Everything the Cast of Gilmore Girls Has Said About a Possible Season 2
As soon as we zipped through Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, we had one question. OK, we had several questions, but the biggest one is: will there be more episodes, or is this truly the end? After all, the “Fall” episode leaves us with a huge cliffhanger! Will creator Amy Sherman-Palladino leave us to speculate about all those open-ended storylines? The cast and creators are appearing very neutral in interviews, but we’ve combed through and found all the tidbits that could indicate a second season . . . or not. But maybe. Take a look!
42776925
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Gilmore-Girls-Cast-Talks-About-Year-Life-Season-2-42789755