Everything About American Horror Story Is Traumatizing — Except This Fashion Statement

If you’re afraid of clowns, blood, or clusters of small holes, you should stay far away from American Horror Story: Cult. If, however, you’ve been searching for a new jewelry staple, look no further than the premiere.

Ally, played by Sarah Paulson, sports an eye-catching pendant around her neck. It’s a deep blue heart, possibly symbolizing her status as a Democrat. Whatever your political affiliation, however, it’s a striking piece. After some digging, I found it: the Lapis Inlay Heart Pendant Necklace in Yellow Gold. It’s one of several similar pieces from fine jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. Check it out below — plus a few picks from the same line!

