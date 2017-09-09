Every Outfit Gigi Hadid’s Worn So Far For New York Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid’s setting the style bar high at Fashion Week. She first rocked a sequined sleeve, formfitting dress on the Tom Ford runway, then followed up with feminine ensembles at Jason Wu, and a sheer outfit at Jeremy Scott. There’s no nailing down Gigi’s “go to” look this fashion season because she’s a chameleon ready to try something new. Her runway outfits, however, are wildly different than her model off-duty looks.

When she’s not strutting down the catwalk, Gigi opts for simpler and comfier clothes — a must when she’s running from show to show. She wore a Tamuna Ingorokva white jumpsuit earlier in the week and even rocked a pantsuit instead of a dress for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. If the outfits below are any indication of how she’ll dress for the rest of fashion month, you’d best believe Gigi’s going to dominate both the streets and runway.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Gigi-Hadid-Fashion-Week-Spring-2018-43985757

