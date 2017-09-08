Even Though You Didn’t Ask For It, Here’s a Nearly-Naked Gwyneth Paltrow Covered in Mud

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking Goop to a whole new place — as in all over her body. The actress and lifestyle guru covers the premiere issue of Goop magazine, her latest move in expanding her advice and healthy living website into something bigger. A nearly-naked Gwyneth poses for the cover wearing only underwear bottoms and a ton of mud smeared all over her body. The issue, which was made in collaboration with Condé Nast, is meant to be a collector’s edition and will hit newsstands on Sept. 19, but just a heads up: it will set you back $14.99. We love Gwyneth, but we might just add this to the list of unrelatable things she’s sometimes known for.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Gwyneth-Paltrow-Goop-Magazine-Cover-43992088

Share

More Celebrity News: