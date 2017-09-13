Evan Peters Is Actually Older Than You Probably Think
Evan Peters has played a wide range of characters on American Horror Story over the years, which means he’s also been all over the age spectrum. A teenager? Yep. A loving husband? Yep. An experienced serial killer? Of course. Seeing that he’s able to play each role so convincingly, his actual age is that much more surprising. He also has one of those faces that could easily pass for early 20s or mid-30s. But the actor was born on Jan. 20, 1987, which makes him 30 years old. That’s four years older than his on-again, off-again fiancée, Emma Roberts. Even though he’s been in the spotlight for more than a decade now, we can all agree that he’s only gotten more handsome and talented over the years.
