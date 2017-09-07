Ellen’s Breastfeeding Gift to Pink Is Simultaneously Awful and Awesome

Pink knows that a lot of people have “strong opinions” on the ways others raise their own children, as she’s dealt with the aftermath of those opinions on more than one occasion, but the singer shared with Ellen DeGeneres that she honestly doesn’t understand why people care so much. On the second episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s 15th season, Pink opened up about raising a strong and resilient daughter, breastfeeding her little “hot pocket,” Jameson, and where her son got his name from.

Watch the video above to hear the pair’s parenting comments and to see what Ellen decided would be the perfect gift for Pink’s birthday this year (hint: it’s not Ellen underwear, but it’s pretty damn close).

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Pink-Talking-About-Breastfeeding-Ellen-September-2017-43986684

