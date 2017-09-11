E.L.F. Released 5 Runway-Inspired Bundles, and Suddenly We Want to Go Shopping

Backstage at Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week presentation, E.L.F. debuted the one thing that’s better than its products alone: its new “see now, buy now” bundles.

The official makeup sponsor of Siriano’s Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show debuted five new assortments of products following the runway production. Each of the bundles features products used at Siriano’s show and is inspired by his collection. The sets focus on unique color schemes and include all of the pieces needed to create each look, including color and complexion cosmetics. The best part? They’re sold at equally attractive prices.

You can snap up all of the new bundles at elfcosmetics.com now. Before you buy one, read ahead to get a better look at each set. (Good luck picking just one favorite!)

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/ELF-Cosmetics-See-Now-Buy-Now-Bundles-43996843

Share

More Celebrity News: