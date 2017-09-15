Dua Lipa Covered Amy Winehouse in Honor of Her Birthday, and It’s Freakin’ Stunning

In honor of Amy Winehouse’s birthday on Sept. 14, Dua Lipa and Gallant recorded a touching cover of the late singer’s “Tears Dry on Their Own.” In a new video shared by Gallant, you can watch the two talented singers nail their duet in one take. Though they certainly put their own spin on the impassioned song off Back to Black, it’s crazy how much Lipa’s voice resembles that of Amy. Lipa recently received widespread attention for her viral “New Rules” music video, and it’s clear that she’s got a long career ahead of her.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Dua-Lipa-Covers-Amy-Winehouse-Tears-Dry-Own-44021692

