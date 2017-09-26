Does Meghan Markle’s Shirt Drop a Major Clue About Her Relationship with Prince Harry?

It’s a big week for Meghan Markle — and she’s bringing her style A-game.

The Suits star, who has been dating Prince Harry for more than a year, has made her first two public appearances with the royal. First, she attended the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games on Sept. 23, and then the next day, she watched a wheelchair tennis match with Harry at her side.

For the tennis match, Markle, 36, made her entrance hand-in-hand with Harry, 33, looking casual in a white button-down shirt and ripped jeans. And it’s her strategic shirt choice that is giving off major engagement vibes! She wore the Husband Shirt (yes, that’s the official description) from Misha Nonoo, which retails for $185 and is available on the brand’s website. You can find a discounted version of a similar look over at Nordstrom for $49.

Her jeans were the Mother Denim Looker Fray ankle jean, available at Shopbop for $205.

Not always a clutch girl like Princess Kate, Markle carried the leather Day Market Tote from American brand Everlane, which costs $165. Though Megan’s brown color is currently back-ordered, you can still purchase the bag — it’ll just arrive in a few months. It’s also available in a number of other hues. (Angelina Jolie is a fan, too!)

Her shoes were from shoe designer Sarah Flint, and they’re the brand’s “Natalie” style. They cost $495 — and are currently 30% off. She also wore a pair of Finlay & Co. sunglasses, which are $225.

For the opening ceremonies, she went date-night chic, wearing a purple dress from Aritzia, a Canadian brand, and a coordinating leather jacket, also in a deep purple hue, from another Canadian brand, Mackage. Though both the dress and jacket are sold out in the colors Markle wore, they’re available in others. You can buy the jacket in black for $690, and the dress is available in gray and black.

But if you want to get your hands on something similar, there’s plenty of options out there that capture the same vibe: This ruffled one, this halter dress and this tulle frock.

Via: http://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-invictus-games-outfits-how-to-buy/

