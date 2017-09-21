Didn’t Watch Big Little Lies? Here Are All the Places You Can Catch It Now

Big Little Lies swept the Emmys this year, taking home eight trophies, including outstanding limited series. If you didn’t watch the show when it first aired on HBO, now is your chance, especially since there’s a high possibility that season two is officially happening. Here are all the places you can watch Big Little Lies.

HBO Go: If you already have HBO as part of your cable/satellite package, you can watch the show on the go on your phone.

HBO Now: The stand-alone HBO streaming service is $15 a month, and all you need is a broadband connection and a desktop/laptop computer or an iOS device. The service also allows users to watch HBO on their smart TV using devices like Amazon Fire TV stick, a Roku, or a Google Chromecast, and it includes a free one-month trial!

Amazon: If you’re an Amazon member, you can subscribe to HBO on Amazon for $14.99 a month and the first seven days are free. You also have the option of purchasing the episodes individually for $3.99 each or $14.99 for the entire first season.

iTunes: You can buy the entire season in standard definition for $19.99 or upgrade to HD for $22.99. You can also purchase the episodes individually.

